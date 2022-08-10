KWB Wealth Decreases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

KWB Wealth cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.4% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. KWB Wealth owned about 0.82% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $20,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

SLYG traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.81. 1,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,993. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.38 and a 52-week high of $96.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.20.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

