KWB Wealth Sells 1,859 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

KWB Wealth trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,543,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 14.4% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $86,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 96,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 23,428 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,808,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.24. 156,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,697,134. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average of $49.09.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

