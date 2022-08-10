Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 47,079 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 67,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.
Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Laird Superfood from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69. The company has a market cap of $18.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.11.
Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.
