Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $12.28 on Wednesday, reaching $481.68. The company had a trading volume of 24,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,889. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $456.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.61. The firm has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $375.87 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

