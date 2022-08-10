Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.18

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.18 and traded as high as $7.81. Lantronix shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 80,998 shares trading hands.

Lantronix Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $255.07 million, a P/E ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantronix

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTRX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. 47.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.