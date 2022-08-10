Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ LSCC traded up $3.00 on Wednesday, hitting $64.37. 1,515,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,119. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.96. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $85.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,165,472.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,590.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,165,472.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,590.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 6,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $415,584.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,537.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,196 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,559. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,310,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,777,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 122,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

