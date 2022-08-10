LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.29

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and traded as high as $15.56. LCNB shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 5,961 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $177.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. LCNB had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 26.71%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LCNB during the second quarter valued at $310,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LCNB by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LCNB in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in LCNB by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in LCNB by 6.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

