Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,666. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

