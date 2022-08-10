Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth $246,000.

NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,219. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $50.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average is $49.77.

