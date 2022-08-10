Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.50 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,302 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.31. 1,555,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,648,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $144.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

