Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Invests $15.17 Million in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 309,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,169,000. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises about 9.4% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,298,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5,368.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 312,725 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 117,223.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 219,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 219,208 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,114,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,210,000 after buying an additional 192,806 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,417,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.70. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,732. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.55 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.92.

