Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Invests $254,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $8.58 on Wednesday, reaching $325.66. 3,443,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,328,438. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $296.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.68. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

