Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Invests $5.37 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 68,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,034,000 after buying an additional 1,208,502 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,062,000 after buying an additional 844,052 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after purchasing an additional 651,343 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,549,000 after purchasing an additional 442,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,917,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,504,000 after purchasing an additional 404,883 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.91. The company had a trading volume of 55,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,521. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.28 and a 200 day moving average of $76.17.

