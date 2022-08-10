Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $622,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 185,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,144,000 after acquiring an additional 60,138 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,442,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,710,000 after purchasing an additional 71,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

VTI traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,863. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

