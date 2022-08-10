Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $968,000 Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.60. 302,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,000,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.44.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Cowen raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

