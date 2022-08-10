Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 210.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 175,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 118,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,233,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,674,000 after acquiring an additional 40,058 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

SPLV traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,957. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.16 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.29 and its 200-day moving average is $64.24.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.