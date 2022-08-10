Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Takes $1.09 Million Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 313.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 27,721 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.81. The stock had a trading volume of 14,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,762. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.