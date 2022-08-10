Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LMND. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lemonade to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lemonade from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lemonade from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

LMND traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.37. The company had a trading volume of 27,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,125. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.76. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.84.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.56 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 179.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lemonade will post -5.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMND. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

