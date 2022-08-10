Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lemonade to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Lemonade from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

Lemonade stock opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.84. Lemonade has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $86.00.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.56 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 179.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

