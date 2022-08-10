Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 122.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 23.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 54,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,177,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,577,000 after purchasing an additional 133,400 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $1,399,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Lennar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Up 4.3 %

Lennar stock traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.86. 33,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,361. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.50.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.27%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Lennar Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.