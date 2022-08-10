LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Issues Earnings Results

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSRGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 57.39% and a negative return on equity of 37.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

LENSAR stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.40. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,796. LENSAR has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNSR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 26,117 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in LENSAR by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 287,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LENSAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LENSAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

