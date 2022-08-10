LGCY Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $125,891.00 (LGCY)

LGCY Network (LGCY) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 10th. One LGCY Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. LGCY Network has a total market cap of $3.31 million and $125,891.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LGCY Network has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LGCY Network

LGCY Network (CRYPTO:LGCY) is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network.

Buying and Selling LGCY Network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LGCY Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LGCY Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

