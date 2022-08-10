Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 41,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,845,589 shares.The stock last traded at $7.81 and had previously closed at $7.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LICY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Li-Cycle from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Li-Cycle Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 26.98, a current ratio of 27.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 million. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Li-Cycle by 16.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Li-Cycle by 22.1% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Li-Cycle by 30.0% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

