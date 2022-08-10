Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,061 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,853,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,029 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 283,646 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.83. The stock had a trading volume of 132,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,430,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

