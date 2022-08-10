Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,539 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.
Insider Activity
Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.93. 20,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,203,165. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Phillips 66 Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- The How And Why of Investing in 5G Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.