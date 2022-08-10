Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $239,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,251 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

Shares of BA stock traded up $6.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.97. 130,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,119,570. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $241.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.83. The company has a market cap of $101.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

