Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.62-$1.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Life Storage also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.27-$6.33 EPS.

Life Storage Trading Up 0.8 %

LSI stock opened at $131.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.60. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.08 and its 200 day moving average is $125.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Storage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Life Storage by 562.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

