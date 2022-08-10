Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Shares Gap Down to $15.38

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTHGet Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.38, but opened at $14.25. Life Time Group shares last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 2,975 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $392.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher bought 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $62,591.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,204,671 shares in the company, valued at $69,742,591.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 23,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $298,782.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,255,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,752,573.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher bought 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $62,591.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,204,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,742,591.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 28,119 shares of company stock valued at $366,517 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Life Time Group by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Life Time Group in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

