Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Shares Gap Down to $15.38

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.38, but opened at $14.25. Life Time Group shares last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 2,975 shares trading hands.

Life Time Group Stock Down 5.6 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $392.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher bought 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $62,591.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,204,671 shares in the company, valued at $69,742,591.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 23,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $298,782.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,255,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,752,573.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher bought 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $62,591.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,204,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,742,591.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 28,119 shares of company stock valued at $366,517 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Life Time Group by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Life Time Group in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.