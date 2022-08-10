LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells $125,749.80 in Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) insider Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $125,749.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,179,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,108,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Warren Gouk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Warren Gouk sold 68,904 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $482,328.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, Warren Gouk sold 10,000 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $73,200.00.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Up 17.3 %

LFST traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $7.86. 1,052,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,392. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $23.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $209.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,202,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,277 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,529,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,280,000 after buying an additional 1,055,153 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,367,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,724,000 after buying an additional 868,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Articles

