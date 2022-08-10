LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells $125,749.80 in Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Rating) insider Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $125,749.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,179,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,108,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Warren Gouk also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 3rd, Warren Gouk sold 68,904 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $482,328.00.
  • On Thursday, June 9th, Warren Gouk sold 10,000 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $73,200.00.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Up 17.3 %

LFST traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $7.86. 1,052,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,392. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $23.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $209.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,202,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,277 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,529,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,280,000 after buying an additional 1,055,153 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,367,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,724,000 after buying an additional 868,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

