LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $6.47. LifeStance Health Group shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 8,743 shares traded.
The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $209.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.
In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Warren Gouk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,265,330 shares in the company, valued at $45,862,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LifeStance Health Group news, CEO Michael K. Lester sold 328,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $1,751,517.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,148,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,383,802.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Warren Gouk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $73,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,265,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,862,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 499,780 shares of company stock worth $2,793,504. 16.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
