LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $6.47. LifeStance Health Group shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 8,743 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $209.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Warren Gouk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,265,330 shares in the company, valued at $45,862,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LifeStance Health Group news, CEO Michael K. Lester sold 328,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $1,751,517.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,148,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,383,802.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Warren Gouk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $73,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,265,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,862,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 499,780 shares of company stock worth $2,793,504. 16.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 79.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,202,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,711,000 after buying an additional 2,749,277 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter worth $53,529,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,280,000 after buying an additional 1,055,153 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,498,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,261,000 after buying an additional 170,079 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at $6,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Further Reading

