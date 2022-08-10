Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.65

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.65 and traded as high as $5.78. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 5,676 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lifeway Foods in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $88.82 million, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

