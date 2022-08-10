Lightstreams (PHT) Price Down 26.5% Over Last Week

Lightstreams (PHT) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $275,058.58 and $186.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,765.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00037973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00130801 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00064794 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams.

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.