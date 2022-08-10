Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Barrington Research

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barrington Research from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Lincoln Educational Services Trading Down 6.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $173.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72.
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.
