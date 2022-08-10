Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Barrington Research

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barrington Research from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $173.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,323,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 121,250 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

