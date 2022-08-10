Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,310,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,422,058,000 after acquiring an additional 450,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Linde by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,102,629,000 after acquiring an additional 159,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,821,287,000 after acquiring an additional 115,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after buying an additional 2,646,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after buying an additional 1,416,567 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN traded up $8.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.20. The stock had a trading volume of 51,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,450. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.85. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $265.12 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $154.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Bank of America dropped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research report on Wednesday. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

