Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Raises Dividend to GBX 5,300 Per Share

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5,300 ($64.04) per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Lindsell Train Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5,000.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:LTI traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,283.70 ($15.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368 shares, compared to its average volume of 217. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,089.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,135.93. Lindsell Train Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 960 ($11.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,805 ($21.81). The firm has a market cap of £2.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59.

Get Lindsell Train Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lindsell Train Investment Trust

In other news, insider Nicholas Allan bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of £1,060 ($1,280.81) per share, for a total transaction of £53,000 ($64,040.60).

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.