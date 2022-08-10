Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 271,379 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $81,232,000 after acquiring an additional 30,588 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 236,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $70,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock traded up $5.66 on Wednesday, hitting $310.87. 54,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,506,845. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.81. The stock has a market cap of $319.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

