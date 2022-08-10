LINKA (LINKA) Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

LINKA (LINKA) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. LINKA has a total market cap of $867,992.20 and approximately $3,659.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,267.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004116 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00037559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00130740 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00063632 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io.

LINKA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

