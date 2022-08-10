Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires 263 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 133,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 65,035 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 13,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 23,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $41.91. The stock had a trading volume of 356,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,492,619. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average of $44.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.