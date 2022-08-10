Lion Street Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $63.48. The company had a trading volume of 239,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,000,270. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $274.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

