Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $497,000 Position in VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

Lion Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000.

VanEck Gaming ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BJK traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,220. VanEck Gaming ETF has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $53.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.52.

