Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 753 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Lion Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.2 %

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.67. 25,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

