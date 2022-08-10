LiquidApps Market Capitalization Tops $1.44 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 46% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 10th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $294.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 103.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000493 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 99.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00064897 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

