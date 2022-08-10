Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Director George H. Ellis Sells 4,200 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) Director George H. Ellis sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $76,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,862.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Liquidity Services Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $18.67. 210,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,333. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $664.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $755,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

