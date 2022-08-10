Litecoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $518.47 Million (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $61.84 or 0.00257096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $4.39 billion and approximately $518.47 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00019572 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000693 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000987 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,915,531 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

