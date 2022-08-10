Littelfuse, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.81 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Littelfuse in a research report issued on Sunday, August 7th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $3.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.21. The consensus estimate for Littelfuse’s current full-year earnings is $16.64 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.10 EPS.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Littelfuse Stock Up 2.8 %

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

LFUS traded up $6.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.48. 210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,639. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $223.31 and a 1-year high of $334.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $578,646.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,730,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 0.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.