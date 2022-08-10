loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Down to $1.84

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.84, but opened at $1.76. loanDepot shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 5,516 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on LDI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot to $4.25 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

loanDepot Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $576.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.22.

Insider Transactions at loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29). loanDepot had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $503.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Martell purchased 30,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,702.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 79,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $166,756.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,020,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Martell purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 183,285 shares of company stock valued at $450,113 and have sold 2,153,523 shares valued at $3,431,301.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot in the second quarter worth $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth about $624,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth about $708,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in loanDepot by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 60,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

