Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Lessened by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $431.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $418.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.05. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $114.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.13 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

