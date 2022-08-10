Longfor Group (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Longfor Group (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Longfor Group Price Performance

Shares of LGFRY stock traded up 0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 31.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,485 shares.

Get Longfor Group alerts:

Longfor Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Development; Property Investment; and Property Management and Related Services and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Longfor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longfor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.