Longfor Group (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Longfor Group (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Longfor Group Price Performance
Shares of LGFRY stock traded up 0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 31.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,485 shares.
Longfor Group Company Profile
