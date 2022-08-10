Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:LPX traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.68. 64,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.65. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.45.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 5.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPX. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 35.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

