LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Down 11.4%

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) fell 11.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.54 and last traded at $13.57. 13,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 691,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
LSB Industries Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSB Industries
LSB Industries Company Profile
LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LSB Industries (LXU)
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.