LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Down 11.4%

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) fell 11.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.54 and last traded at $13.57. 13,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 691,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 283.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

